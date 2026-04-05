Young, politically aware, yet absent

“Gen-Z protests.”
“Student-led movement.”
“Youth will transform our country.”
These phrases are often used to describe the influence of India’s largest political constituency: young voters.
In a country where the median age hovers around 28, political leaders frequently position young people as drivers of progress and the future of the nation. Parties field younger candidates to appeal to first-time voters, while manifestos promise jobs, skills, education, and entrepreneurship.
Behind this deliberate focus lies a simple fact: nearly 65% of India’s population is below the age of 35. Our netas place the responsibility of India’s future — and electoral success — on the shoulders of this large population.
The numbers, however, paint a more complex picture. Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)–Lokniti surveys show voter turnout among 18–25-year-olds at around 50–55% in many regions, lower than older groups.
Awareness is not the issue. One study found that around 80–90% of young Indians show political awareness, yet only 50–60% engage through voting, campaigning, or party participation. This gap points to a deeper unease with the system.
Sidelined by scepticism?
“It is not that I am totally uninterested in politics. I am aware of things happening,” says Nandana KS, a student at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), adding that she chooses to remain on the sidelines.
“I have seen people judging others for taking a political stand… so I just want to stay informed rather than being an active participant,” she explains. Her stance also stems from the performative and polarised nature of political spaces, especially online. “Being silent or neutral is always considered as being uninformed,” she notes, pointing to a culture where social media rewards strong, emotional takes.
There is also a persistent scepticism about “the system” among youngsters. “People generally care about outcomes, they just don’t always believe the process works,” Nandana says, adding that many disengage because “the feedback loop is broken.” She believes change is more likely to come from technology and science than from the ballot box.
Barriers to entry
This distrust might also stem from a lack of representation of youth in politics. For instance, only around 11% of MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha are under the age of 40.
G Mohith, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad and student activist associated with the SFI, says economic pressures, family expectations, and the need for stable employment push young people to prioritise careers over activism.
“Politics is risky, and not a stable profession with guaranteed income, which makes it difficult for youth to sustain their families,” he says.
According to CSDS-Lokniti, while over 60% of youth express interest in politics, only about 20–25% would consider entering it as a career.
Mohith argues that this non-participation is not accidental. “The system often tries to keep youth away from politics or make them apolitical. Social conditioning also plays a hand in this,” he believes.
Embers of youth politics still burning
Disengagement is not total, however, thankfully. Youth continue to mobilise around jobs, education, and justice. “There is huge interest among youth to be political and contribute to society. More young people are understanding their role in politics today,” Mohith opines, pointing to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, as examples where youth-led movements ignited change. At the same time, structural barriers remain. “There is still a perception that politics is only for people with money power and muscle power,” he adds, stressing the need for a “culture of zero-budget politics.”
Political action, he says, begins by holding power to account. “When youth become conscious about social issues and start questioning the system, that itself is a form of political engagement,” he explains.
Campuses as launchpads
In several campuses across India, student politics continues to serve as a crucial entry point for many students. Organisations and movements help students connect everyday issues like fee hikes and funding cuts to larger political structures. “Most student issues are rooted in politics,” Mohith says. It is worth noting that several Indian leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechuri, and Ashok Gehlot, began their journeys in campus politics.