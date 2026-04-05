Young, politically aware, yet absent

“Gen-Z protests.”

“Student-led movement.”

“Youth will transform our country.”

These phrases are often used to describe the influence of India’s largest political constituency: young voters.

In a country where the median age hovers around 28, political leaders frequently position young people as drivers of progress and the future of the nation. Parties field younger candidates to appeal to first-time voters, while manifestos promise jobs, skills, education, and entrepreneurship.

Behind this deliberate focus lies a simple fact: nearly 65% of India’s population is below the age of 35. Our netas place the responsibility of India’s future — and electoral success — on the shoulders of this large population.

The numbers, however, paint a more complex picture. Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)–Lokniti surveys show voter turnout among 18–25-year-olds at around 50–55% in many regions, lower than older groups.

Awareness is not the issue. One study found that around 80–90% of young Indians show political awareness, yet only 50–60% engage through voting, campaigning, or party participation. This gap points to a deeper unease with the system.

Sidelined by scepticism?

“It is not that I am totally uninterested in politics. I am aware of things happening,” says Nandana KS, a student at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), adding that she chooses to remain on the sidelines.

“I have seen people judging others for taking a political stand… so I just want to stay informed rather than being an active participant,” she explains. Her stance also stems from the performative and polarised nature of political spaces, especially online. “Being silent or neutral is always considered as being uninformed,” she notes, pointing to a culture where social media rewards strong, emotional takes.