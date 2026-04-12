A matter of language

India inches closer to full implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The latest step: CBSE has introduced a three-language framework from Class 6, beginning the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the mandate, students will study three languages — at least two of them Indian — with all three continuing as examinable subjects through higher classes. English, notably, is now treated as a foreign language rather than a default.

While the model is not new, its scope is. Previously, the three-language formula applied only up to Class 8, with implementation varying widely across states and schools.

The policy text has set the direction, implementation now rests with stakeholders. “It’s great that the government is pushing to promote regional languages. But the issue is capacity and staffing. Most schools across the country are already understaffed, and this policy will require large scale hiring or government postings. Without that, schools will struggle to implement it,” said Anumita, a CBSE teacher from Chennai. The framework is ambitious in its design. CBSE will now offer all 22 scheduled languages as options, though their availability may differ across schools. Karthik S, a teacher from Kerala, notes that a student’s language preference may not always align with what their school can realistically provide.