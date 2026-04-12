A matter of language

India inches closer to full implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The latest step: CBSE has introduced a three-language framework from Class 6, beginning the 2026-27 academic session.
Under the mandate, students will study three languages — at least two of them Indian — with all three continuing as examinable subjects through higher classes. English, notably, is now treated as a foreign language rather than a default.
While the model is not new, its scope is. Previously, the three-language formula applied only up to Class 8, with implementation varying widely across states and schools.
The policy text has set the direction, implementation now rests with stakeholders. “It’s great that the government is pushing to promote regional languages. But the issue is capacity and staffing. Most schools across the country are already understaffed, and this policy will require large scale hiring or government postings. Without that, schools will struggle to implement it,” said Anumita, a CBSE teacher from Chennai. The framework is ambitious in its design. CBSE will now offer all 22 scheduled languages as options, though their availability may differ across schools. Karthik S, a teacher from Kerala, notes that a student’s language preference may not always align with what their school can realistically provide.
“India’s linguistic landscape is vast. But, if a student in Assam wants to study Malayalam, for instance, it might not be possible. Schools will need to hire more teachers, even on a contractual basis, and that cost will likely reflect in fees,” he said. For parents, the policy registers more through its long term implications than its immediate impact. “Making English a foreign language could reduce academic burden, students wouldn’t be studying three languages on top of English. But as it is no longer the default, students may miss out on global languages like French or Spanish, which could limit international opportunities,” said Sindhu Sethu, parent of a Class 8 student.
Multilingual citizens are better equipped for a globalised, interconnected world, and the NEP’s trilingual framework is a meaningful push in that direction. Whether the supporting ecosystem can keep pace with its ambition is a question the coming academic year will begin to answer.