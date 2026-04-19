Balancing the books

Commerce education today rests on a different set of expectations from the ones that defined it even a decade ago. The classroom still carries its familiar subjects, yet the demands placed on students have widened in scope and depth. What once centred on mastering content now extends into interpretation, application, and decision-making in uncertain contexts. “The most significant shift in commerce education is from knowledge-centric learning to competency-driven education. Knowing facts is no longer enough; students must interpret and act on them in real-world contexts. Commerce education today demands active, adaptive thinkers, not just passive, recall-driven learners,” explains Dr M Thenmozhi, Professor, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras.
This movement toward application has brought other changes alongside it. Coursework now draws from multiple disciplines, placing accounting, finance, and economics in conversation with data, policy, and management. The classroom mirrors a professional environment where problems often have very fuzzy edges, and conclusions depend on context and nuance rather than formula alone. The presence of these demands has placed greater emphasis on how students engage with information.
Employers look for graduates who can move beyond calculation and arrive at conclusions that hold under scrutiny. “Students can solve a textbook problem with precision, but struggle when the same concept appears embedded in a messy business situation with incomplete data. Data literacy and professional communication remain the most glaring gaps in today’s commerce graduates,” she says.
Part of this gap can be traced to changes in how work itself is organised. Many of the tasks that used to define early-career roles have begun to move into automated systems, altering how young professionals enter the field and what they are expected to contribute from the start. “The tasks that were once considered the bread and butter of entry-level commerce professionals, such as financial reporting, auditing, credit analysis, and routine compliance functions, are being taken up by AI. What AI cannot replicate is sound professional judgement, ethical reasoning, and the ability to navigate ambiguity,” she explains. The emphasis on application extends into how students think about their own academic paths. A broad grounding in the fundamentals continues to matter, especially at the undergraduate level, where accounting, economics, and finance form the base of the discipline. At the same time, depth in a chosen area carries weight in the job market. “At the undergraduate level, specialisation does not mean becoming a narrow technician; it means developing a pronounced strength in one area, whether that is financial markets, taxation, management accounting, or cost accounting, while retaining working fluency across the broader field,” Thenmozhi notes. This balance between breadth and depth defines how students position themselves in the workforce, and in interviews. A general understanding across subjects allows for flexibility, while a clear area of strength provides direction and credibility. The combination creates a profile that can respond to varied professional demands without losing focus. Perceptions of the field, however, often lag behind these realities. Commerce has long been associated with a predictable set of roles and a steady career trajectory. “There is a persistent belief that commerce is primarily a path to a stable, conventional career in banking, accounting, or corporate finance, and that choosing it insulates one from disruption or uncertainty,” she highlights. This view continues to influence how students approach the stream and how they measure its possibilities. Such expectations, however, sit at odds with the way the field now operates.
Professional roles evolve alongside changes in markets, regulation, and technology, requiring continuous engagement with new information and frameworks. Students who treat their education as a fixed syllabus risk missing the demands that lie beyond it. A more grounded approach places emphasis on curiosity, reading beyond prescribed material, and following developments in finance, policy, and business. These habits extend the classroom into a broader learning environment, where theory and practice inform each other. Commerce, in this sense, centres on the ability to engage with complexity over time, where roles demand the interpretation of financial data, evaluation of risk, and informed decision-making within structured systems.