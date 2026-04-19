Balancing the books

Commerce education today rests on a different set of expectations from the ones that defined it even a decade ago. The classroom still carries its familiar subjects, yet the demands placed on students have widened in scope and depth. What once centred on mastering content now extends into interpretation, application, and decision-making in uncertain contexts. “The most significant shift in commerce education is from knowledge-centric learning to competency-driven education. Knowing facts is no longer enough; students must interpret and act on them in real-world contexts. Commerce education today demands active, adaptive thinkers, not just passive, recall-driven learners,” explains Dr M Thenmozhi, Professor, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras.

This movement toward application has brought other changes alongside it. Coursework now draws from multiple disciplines, placing accounting, finance, and economics in conversation with data, policy, and management. The classroom mirrors a professional environment where problems often have very fuzzy edges, and conclusions depend on context and nuance rather than formula alone. The presence of these demands has placed greater emphasis on how students engage with information.

Employers look for graduates who can move beyond calculation and arrive at conclusions that hold under scrutiny. “Students can solve a textbook problem with precision, but struggle when the same concept appears embedded in a messy business situation with incomplete data. Data literacy and professional communication remain the most glaring gaps in today’s commerce graduates,” she says.