The physics of care

Medical physics is one of the lesser-known career paths that offers the chance to see the practical application of physics in clinical settings. It is a field where concepts learned in textbooks can be seen working directly in patient care, making it a unique and meaningful profession. A medical physicist usually works in the radiation oncology department or cancer care centre.

“Our role mainly focuses on treatment planning for cancer patients, carrying out quality assurance tests for medical linear accelerators and brachytherapy machines, and handling documentation work,” says Kamalaharan W, a medical physicist working in a private medical college in Bhopal.

A medical physicist is also responsible for ensuring that machines function properly, with radiation outputs and mechanical systems remaining within the prescribed limits set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board of India (AERB), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other international radiation protection guidelines. To enter this field, the required qualifications include a BSc in Physics followed by an MSc in Medical Physics or Radiation Physics from an AERB-authorised university or college, along with 12 months of clinical training. Another pathway is completing an MSc in Physics and then pursuing a Diploma in Radiation Physics (Dip.RP) from an AERB-authorised institution. While there is no separate certification required, the 12-month internship in a hospital or clinic is considered essential.