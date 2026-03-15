Digital education falls under consumer protection law

EdTech marketing claims under scrutiny

Promotional messaging in the edtech sector has repeatedly drawn attention from regulators and advertising watchdogs. Authorities have warned companies against making exaggerated claims about academic outcomes or career prospects that cannot be substantiated.

Performance guarantees: Ads promising that a platform will turn a student into a “topper” or dramatically improve results have been flagged by regulators as misleading when they lack evidence.

Fear-based marketing: Campaigns suggesting that children who do not enrol will “fall behind” have been criticised for creating unnecessary pressure on parents and students.

Unverified teacher claims: Statements about “top faculty” or exceptional teaching credentials must be backed by verifiable information.

Unrealistic career outcomes: The Union Government has directed several edtech companies to withdraw advertisements suggesting that short coding or skill courses can directly lead to high-paying jobs.