Edtech platforms rise, but student access stays low

India’s push toward digital education accelerated during the pandemic, when schools and colleges turned to remote learning to maintain academic continuity. In the years since, the country has built a large digital education infrastructure through national platforms, television channels, and online course networks intended to reach students across school and higher education. The expansion of this infrastructure has been rapid, with millions of learners enrolling in online courses and thousands of digital learning modules now available across disciplines.

Yet the presence of platforms alone does not determine how widely digital learning is used. Internet connectivity, device access, and language availability remain critical factors shaping who can actually benefit from these resources.