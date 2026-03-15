Free digital learning tools students can use

Digital learning has produced a wide range of free resources that students can use alongside formal schooling. Government platforms, university-led initiatives, and open online services now provide access to lectures, textbooks, mock tests, and skill-based courses without subscription fees. These resources cover multiple needs, like school learning, entrance preparation, higher-level academic courses, and practical skills.

Many of these services combine video lessons, question banks, and structured modules that help students revise concepts, practise exam questions, or learn independently. Public initiatives have widened access further by making curriculum-linked content available through websites, mobile apps, television channels, and downloadable material.

Among school-learning resources, DIKSHA serves as the government’s main digital platform providing curriculum-linked textbooks, explanatory videos, and teacher resources aligned with national and state syllabi through its website and app. PM eVidya broadens this access through a multi-platform approach that delivers digital lessons via online portals, mobile apps, and dedicated television channels under the SWAYAM Prabha network, allowing students to follow lessons even without constant internet connectivity.