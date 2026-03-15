Screen vs Classroom

Anjali CH, an MSc Human Genetics postgraduate, noticed a similar difference while preparing for German proficiency and IELTS at the same institute. “Because of a time clash, I attended German classes offline and IELTS classes online, which helped me see the differences clearly,” she says. For her, offline classes were more interactive and better for concentration, especially in language learning, where speaking practice matters. They also made it easier to build connections with teachers and classmates. Online classes, she says, were flexible and convenient, but interaction felt more limited.

Shaija Unni, an educator with 19 years of classroom teaching experience who now teaches competitive exam students online, says the two formats serve different purposes. “Teaching in both offline and online environments has shown me that each has its own strengths and challenges,” she says. In physical classrooms, she finds it easier to read engagement levels and build relationships through direct interaction. Online teaching, however, offers flexibility and makes presentations, quizzes, and discussion forums easier to use. She has also found that some students who are shy in classrooms participate more comfortably through chat and online discussions.

Taken together, these views suggest that the divide between online and offline learning is not a simple one. Offline settings still appear to hold an edge in concentration, interaction, and speaking practice, while online formats offer convenience, flexibility, and access to digital tools today.