JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Strategy makes the difference

Engineering remains one of the most popular career paths; every year, millions of students compete for limited seats at top institutions. The path to achieving this objective is not just about mastering concepts but also understanding the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE Main entrance examination in two sessions annually, in January and April. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams will be held from April 2 to 9 for admission to undergraduate programmes at NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and other institutions. Aspirants must note that JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, conducted for admission to IITs.

Understanding JEE Main examination scheme

The JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (B. Arch), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) examinations are conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. In line with NEP 2020, the JEE Main examination is conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and Tamil.

JEE Main Paper 1 consists of objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and questions for which the answer is a numerical value, with equal weight to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The exam lasts three hours.

Speed vs accuracy

The marking scheme plays a pivotal role in determining the results. Four marks are awarded for every correct or most appropriate answer. One mark is deducted for an incorrect answer. Questions left unanswered or marked for review receive zero marks.