Preparing for college, beyond exams

“Parents often pressure their children to pursue subjects and courses that are currently trending,” says Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of College Vidya, an online platform that helps students choose colleges and universities.

“With so much information at their disposal, students are often unable to decide what career path suits them best. At the same time, parents push them to try everything,” he explains. He adds that clarity can reduce the need to appear for multiple entrance exams. “Students don’t have to appear for every possible exam if they know what they want,” he says. Gupta recommends career assessment tests and counselling sessions, which he says are increasingly accessible. For those who cannot avail such services, he suggests a more deliberate approach. “Don’t rush into taking admission. Do your research, explore your subject through online courses or internships, and build your profile,” he advises.

A jumpstart to college life

Beyond academic and professional preparation, Gupta also stresses the importance of personal development during this period.

“Students who have just finished school often think that college life is a period of fun and freedom. While that is true, they also need to realise that these freedoms come with responsibilities,” he says. Without using this time effectively, students may finish college with more confusion about their future, he warns. To make better use of the gap months and prepare for the years ahead, he suggests developing discipline through daily routines. “Something as simple as waking up early can add structure to your day,” he notes.