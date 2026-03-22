The changing face of volunteering in India

The scope of volunteering in India has widened, opening channels for social engagement and community-building across multiple areas. Given the country’s diverse population and developmental needs, volunteers can emerge as efficient agents of service delivery and community growth, contributing across formats that range from structured, long-term engagements to more flexible and accessible avenues of participation.

Individuals can take up long-term commitments through fellowships or NGO partnerships, or engage in short-term, event-based tasks such as campaigns and drives. Online volunteering has expanded the scope, enabling people to contribute remotely through online classes or content creation. Skill-based volunteering enables professionals to use expertise in areas such as law, technology, or healthcare. Corporate volunteering, driven by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is also gaining ground, encouraging employees to participate in community initiatives.