Certifications fast becoming baseline qualifications for finance roles

Large companies today manage financial operations across multiple markets and jurisdictions, and therefore need professionals who understand global frameworks, reporting standards, and industry practices. Indian professionals are responding by looking beyond college degrees and towards certifications such as CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), FRM (Financial Risk Manager), and ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), which are fast becoming baseline qualifications for finance roles dealing with risk and global compliance.

“Global qualifications help Indian workers stand out in a competitive job market and show employers that they are familiar with high-level skills. They also show that a professional is serious about acquiring skills that meet global standards,” says Puneet Garg, a faculty member at the Academy of Internal Audit, an audit and compliance institute.

How finance roles are evolving

Beyond basic accounting, reporting, and financial record-keeping, employers now expect finance teams to identify risks, ensure compliance, strengthen governance, and protect organisations against fraud and financial crime. These changes have raised the value of specialised skills in areas such as internal audit, fraud risk, and financial crime prevention.