Learn money to earn money

For many young earners, financial literacy begins only after money starts coming in. Salary, rent, savings, EMIs, and the occasional impulse purchase all arrive before any real understanding of how to handle them. In the absence of formal financial education, many youngsters are left to build their own systems through trial, self-learning, and experience.

Among young professionals, financial habits tend to diverge sharply depending on how early structure enters the picture. For some, that structure is deliberate. Aiswarya BR, a 24-year-old sub editor, divides her income evenly between savings and expenses, setting aside 50% of her earnings and using the rest for essentials such as rent, food, and daily needs. While she does not follow a strict long-term plan, she relies on consistent investing through recurring deposits and fixed deposits, treating saving as the base of financial discipline. Budgeting, for her, is less about restriction and more about planning and tracking. Arjun Kumar Ch, a 30-year-old staff nurse, sets aside money for essentials at the start of each month, limits discretionary spending, and avoids borrowing. His primary focus remains saving, with a fixed amount consistently kept aside from his salary.

Others approach money with clearer goals but more flexibility in execution. Adarsh S, a 24-year-old social media executive, prioritises essentials, saves around 20% of his income, and allocates the rest to personal spending. His decisions are guided by specific aims, including buying a vehicle and planning for early retirement, supported by investments in mutual funds, SIPs, and stocks. While he follows a basic budget, he allows room for adjustment, evaluating larger expenses based on quality and value. Like many, his understanding of finance developed through self-learning rather than formal education.