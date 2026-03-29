Look before you leap: Why student scams work

Internship season is a time when urgency can easily become a weakness. Final-year students are applying everywhere, class groups are full of links and screenshots, and every other conversation seems to be about who has landed what. Under that kind of pressure, due diligence often gets replaced by a desire for faster progression.

Bhoomika (name changed at request) was in her final year when a recruiter reached out about a paid operations internship with a Bengaluru-based startup. The message looked polished, the stipend was attractive. The joining timeline was quick as well, which she was glad for. Nothing about it felt random, or off.

“It didn’t feel strange at all at the time. Honestly, I was just relieved to finally have something in hand,” says the 2025 graduate. The caller knew where she was from and where she studied — a private engineering college in Tumakuru district, “only 70 km away”. She asked the kind of questions any HR executive would ask, and followed up by sending Bhoomika a document carrying a letterhead and signature. Trust was built slowly but steadily, with the recruiter respecting the rhythm of a real hiring process. By the time money entered the conversation, it felt like part of the process, not a deviation from it. The amounts were small enough to pass without panic. An application fee of ₹400. ₹1,500 for ID verification. ₹1,800 for registration and onboarding material. ₹4,000 as a “refundable” laptop deposit. And, finally, another ₹299 as a processing fee. Taken together, they drained about ₹8,000. “If they had asked for one big amount upfront, I would have walked away. By the time I realised something was wrong, I had already paid,” Bhoomika says.