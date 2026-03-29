New tax year, new rules: What changes for you

As April begins and the new financial year rolls in, the shift to the Income Tax Act, 2025 changes the way taxpayers interact with the system, even if what they pay remains largely the same. Replacing the Income Tax Act, 1961, the new law is designed to simplify a framework that had grown bulky and complex over decades, cutting down redundant provisions, reorganising sections and making compliance more straightforward.

At a structural level, the most noticeable change is the move to a single “tax year”, doing away with the long-standing distinction between financial year and assessment year. The law itself is leaner and more logically organised, making it easier to navigate, while tax slabs under the default regime remain unchanged, ensuring continuity for most taxpayers.