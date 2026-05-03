Re-union: India Inc marching towards collective bargaining?

For students and young professionals stepping into their first jobs—especially in IT & ITeS, start-ups, and other white-collar workplaces—labour unions have long felt distant and outdated. Once a consequence of colonial industrialisation and a mainstay in post-independence labour struggles, unions have largely faded from the public imagination. Until even a few years ago, they were often associated more with fields and factory floors than corporate offices or tech parks, and seen as peripheral or irrelevant to the realities of India’s modern, post-liberalisation economy.

Shifting perceptions

However, this perception is beginning to change. As young graduates begin navigating workplace realities firsthand, issues such as fair wages, job security, and employee dignity can feel difficult to safeguard individually. This has prompted a closer look at the role collective structures can play in addressing such concerns. In this context, labour union leaders note that long-held views around unions’ character have evolved over time, and that their role is now being reassessed in the way organisations operate today. To underline the continued relevance of unions in influencing workplace policies, Suhas Adiga, General Secretary of the Karnataka State IT & ITeS Employees Union, points to recent developments across the country.

“Several states in India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, recently introduced laws mandating 12-hour shifts for IT employees. Due to strong pushback from our union, the Karnataka government withdrew the guidelines. However, these laws continue to exist in other states where the backlash wasn’t as strong.”