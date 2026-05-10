Developmental disabilities: Growing up misunderstood

She adds that perspectives shared by people with disabilities, along with better media representation, have also contributed to this shift. This increased awareness is slowly influencing disability care and education policy, with greater emphasis on early intervention and support rather than trying to “fix” neurodevelopmental conditions. India had over 367 functional District Early Intervention Centres (DEIC) and 14 Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres (CDEIC) as of 2023.

Care that fails to reach the last mile

Experts note that awareness and care delivery remain scarce, and often depend heavily on a family’s social and economic circumstances. A 2017 study from western Madhya Pradesh published in the National Journal of Community Medicine highlighted how delayed diagnosis of developmental disorders often coexisted with financial hardship and limited parental awareness.

Dr Vibha explains that parents from low-income and marginalised communities often cannot act as full-time caregivers because of financial constraints. “You cannot ask a parent who depends on daily wages to bring their child to therapy and lose a day’s income,” she states. She adds that care for children with developmental disorders must also account for “risk factors” outside biology, including caste, class, gender, poverty, and exposure to conflict.

“With these factors present, last-mile care delivery for such children still has a long way to go,” she notes.

Gaps in school settings

The problem also exists in educational spaces. According to a 2025 review of UDISE+, NAS, UNESCO, and UNICEF reports published in the Journal of Education, Society and Behavioural Science, less than 35% of teachers have received training in inclusive education. UDISE+ data also shows that only about 55% of schools had barrier-free infrastructure such as ramps and handrails, while over one lakh schools continued to function with a single teacher.

Dr Vibha says many school environments still lack the support systems needed for children with developmental disabilities. “I’ve had to advise several of my patients’ parents to homeschool their kids if they had the means, because their particular school environments were detrimental to their mental health,” she says. She suggests establishing networks of schools for joint sensitivity training, workshops, and sharing inclusive practices.