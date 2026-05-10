UPSC Civil Services: The road to bureaucracy

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is the gateway to administrative services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. Conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the exam is spread across three stages and usually runs over much of the year.

How the exam works

Each stage of the UPSC CSE tests a different set of skills, from conceptual clarity and factual awareness to analytical ability and expression. The objective-type Preliminary Examination acts as a screening test. It has two papers, General Studies and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), with each paper carrying 200 marks. CSAT is qualifying in nature, with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. Candidates who clear the Preliminary Examination are eligible to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The Mains examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with 1,750 marks counted for merit. Candidates who qualify in Mains are called for the Personality Test, which carries 275 marks. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of Mains and Personality Test marks.