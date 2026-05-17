Beyond the pay cheque: A dive into Gen Z’s side-hustle era

The younger generation entering the workforce today wants to pursue the experiences, passions, and ambitions they dream of, while also recognising that financial stability plays a major role in turning those dreams into reality. However, the pay scale offered to freshers in India is often far below their growing needs and aspirations. To cope with the gap between salaries, lifestyle expectations, and personal dreams, many young people in India are turning towards ‘portfolio careers’.

A portfolio career is a flexible working model in which an individual manages multiple income streams simultaneously, such as freelancing, consulting, part-time jobs, creative projects, or entrepreneurial ventures, instead of depending on a single full-time employer.

Aflah Al Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Desgro Media International, balances multiple creative roles, including freelance anchoring, social media strategy, and theatre workshops. “In the creative industry, it’s difficult to earn enough through just one job,” says Aflah, adding that theatre is something he continues purely out of passion.