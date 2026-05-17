Here we go again: How you can thrive if WFH makes a comeback

Ongoing fuel concerns due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered austerity measures across the world, including work-from-home and hybrid work arrangements, and daily vehicular restrictions.

While India has yet to adopt remote work and online classes en masse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly urged the nation to consider returning to these modes, a la the COVID-19 era. State governments, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, followed suit with varying measures. Delhi, however, has been among the most enthusiastic, introducing a two-day work-from-home policy for government workers and announcing online “non-practical classes” for schools and colleges. Compared to 2020, the push is still softer. However, students and professionals are already wondering how they can remain productive if such systems return.

According to experts, what makes or breaks productivity is discipline. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the absence of daily commute disrupted routines for many professionals, affecting consistency and leading to a decline in their efficiency. If work-from-home is mandated again, professionals would do better to stick to their routines as much as possible, says Sumir Nagar, author and performance coach for young professionals. According to him, a lack of discipline could also affect communication and accountability. “Young working professionals must realise that a dip in employee productivity results in a dip in their companies’ profit margins, which will impact their own salaries and appraisals,” he says.