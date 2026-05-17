IISER Aptitude Test: Start your journey of Science

With an aim to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research, the government of India established the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The IISERs have contributed significantly to scientific research through publications, patents, and academic work. At the same time, more students are exploring careers in scientific research and pure sciences.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is conducted annually for admission to various degree programmes at IISERs. To appear for the examination, candidates must have passed Class XII or an equivalent examination with at least three subjects from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Pattern and strategy

The IAT is a computer-based examination consisting of 60 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The duration of the examination is 180 minutes. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions.

Candidates with conceptual clarity and balanced preparation across all four subjects are likely to perform better in the examination. It should be noted that the IAT broadly follows the rationalised NCERT syllabus, making strong command over NCERT textbooks important during the final phase of preparation.