No Recess: Drained by the bell

From burnout and administrative overload to the hidden burden of emotionally supporting distressed students, teachers today are navigating pressures that extend far beyond academics. Bijo Mathew, a trained graduate Science teacher from New Delhi, says, “Mental health is one of the most neglected health issues in modern society. Earlier it was lack of awareness; now awareness itself is ignored.” According to him, teachers today are expected to perform multiple responsibilities, including assembly duties, administrative tasks, and extensive coordination work, alongside traditional teaching roles. “Teachers end up carrying school duties back home,” he notes, adding that burnout often manifests through irritability, anger and emotional fatigue.
Mathew recalls instances where parents contacted teachers late at night to discuss issues involving their children. He says the expectation that educators remain constantly available to students and parents can gradually become draining.
However, Mathew believes introducing a separate category of mental health leave may inadvertently stigmatise educators. Instead, he advocates reducing workload and implementing existing provisions under the National Education Policy (NEP) more effectively. He also suggests informal wellbeing initiatives such as staff gatherings or monthly outings that allow teachers to build support networks and discuss their struggles openly.
Echoing similar concerns, Ghayathri Swetha Kumari R A, a psychologist and academician from Chennai, says educators are often expected to remain resilient despite constant professional pressure. “Teachers are also human beings who may experience emotional breakdowns, burnout and psychological exhaustion,” she says.
Over time, Kumari says, constant strain may lead to chronic fatigue, reduced motivation, emotional volatility, and heightened sensitivity to criticism. She adds that balancing teaching with accreditation work, mentoring, admissions, and examinations can become overwhelming in the absence of institutional support systems.
Kumari believes workplace culture reform is more crucial than leave provisions alone. ‘Long-term wellbeing is supported when institutions promote emotional safety, mutual respect and balanced expectations,’ she says. At the same time, she stresses that such leave should remain available during periods requiring recovery and restoration.
Both Mathew and Kumari argue that institutional culture often normalises overwork by treating it as professionalism. An environment where teachers are expected to remain constantly available to students and parents alongside non-academic responsibilities can discourage many from seeking breaks or support due to fears of professional stigma or being perceived as less resilient. Over time, their exhaustion becomes normalised and remains underaddressed. Educational institutions must move beyond symbolic discussions on wellness. Confidential counselling, Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), peer-support systems, debriefing sessions and psychologically safe workspaces may prove critical in addressing educator burnout.