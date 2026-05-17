No Recess: Drained by the bell

From burnout and administrative overload to the hidden burden of emotionally supporting distressed students, teachers today are navigating pressures that extend far beyond academics. Bijo Mathew, a trained graduate Science teacher from New Delhi, says, “Mental health is one of the most neglected health issues in modern society. Earlier it was lack of awareness; now awareness itself is ignored.” According to him, teachers today are expected to perform multiple responsibilities, including assembly duties, administrative tasks, and extensive coordination work, alongside traditional teaching roles. “Teachers end up carrying school duties back home,” he notes, adding that burnout often manifests through irritability, anger and emotional fatigue.

Mathew recalls instances where parents contacted teachers late at night to discuss issues involving their children. He says the expectation that educators remain constantly available to students and parents can gradually become draining.

However, Mathew believes introducing a separate category of mental health leave may inadvertently stigmatise educators. Instead, he advocates reducing workload and implementing existing provisions under the National Education Policy (NEP) more effectively. He also suggests informal wellbeing initiatives such as staff gatherings or monthly outings that allow teachers to build support networks and discuss their struggles openly.