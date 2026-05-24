Agniveer: A four-year path to the Indian Army

With an aim to enhance the youthful profile of the armed forces, the government introduced the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Under this, selected candidates are enrolled as ‘Agniveers’ for a total tenure of four years. Agniveers who complete their four-year tenure may apply for induction into the permanent cadre, with a maximum of 25% selected for the regular cadre within the Armed Forces. Upon completion, candidates may join the Indian Army, Indian Navy (SSR/MR), or Indian Air Force (Vayu). In the Indian Army, unmarried male candidates may apply for Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Tradesman posts, while female candidates may apply only for Military Police posts.

Understanding eligibility rules

Candidates between 17½ and 21 years of age must meet the following educational, physical, and medical criteria to be enrolled as Agniveers.

General Duty: Class 10 pass with 45% aggregate across five subjects and 33% in each subject

Technical: Class 12 Science with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English, with 50% aggregate and 40% in each subject

Clerk/Store Keeper: Class 12 pass with 60% aggregate and 50% in each subject

Tradesmen: Class 8 or Class 10 pass, depending on the trade

Inside the exam structure

Selection for Agniveer is based on a computer-based test (CEE), followed by physical and medical tests. The online test is conducted in 13 languages, with a deduction of 0.5 mark for every incorrect answer.