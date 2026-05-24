Art in Arts

The 2025-26 result season is winding down, with entrance exam season gathering momentum. For recent school graduates, this phase marks a rite-of-passage moment, confronted with a question deeply embedded in modern Indian society: “What next, medicine or engineering?” There are moments in life when the future narrows into a funnel. The brief period between the end of school and the beginning of college is often the earliest significant one.

Students rarely choose arts courses outright. More often, they arrive there after moving through a prestige-driven hierarchy that begins with engineering, medicine, gap years, commerce, and only then, as a last resort, arts. Most parents do not celebrate a BA admission the way they celebrate an MBBS seat. Teachers rarely beam with pride when their brightest students choose English Literature over Computer Science.

Somewhere within the architecture of academic aspiration, after years of systematic devaluation, the arts and humanities have turned into fallback options for those unable to crack the “real” courses.

Dr John J Kennedy, former Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Christ University, rejects this framing. “I’m uncomfortable with the very phrase ‘fallback option’ because it already assumes that STEM education occupies a superior position,” he says. “The problem is not that arts education lacks relevance. The problem is that we have failed to argue for its importance properly. We have equated education with employability and return on investment.”

Yet the perception persists because, unlike mainstream options, the arts lack a clear marketable promise. STEM degrees are framed as pathways to stability and upward mobility. The humanities, meanwhile, are treated as abstract, unstable, or economically impractical. In a country shaped heavily by middle-class anxieties and competitive exam culture, education often becomes detached from the pursuit of knowledge.

At the same time, stories of corporate burnout and dissatisfaction are now common among young professionals who followed conventional ideas of career stability. High salaries and prestigious titles have, in many cases, failed to produce a sense of meaning or satisfaction.

“Skills can be acquired later in life, but what young people need immediately after school is emotional grounding,” he added. “A creative path is neither a luxury nor an elitist indulgence. At a time when anxiety, exhaustion, and emotional fatigue are deeply woven into modern life, an arts education can offer students equanimity.”