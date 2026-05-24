Off the books: Literature degrees & the modern workplace

For Jayati Sarkar, now working as an associate copy editor, the transition from academia to corporate publishing felt like “a natural extension” of her relationship with books. After completing an MPhil in literature, Sarkar began as an intern at a Mumbai-based publishing house before progressing to a full-time editorial role.

Her literature training, she says, remains central to her work. “It taught me how to look closely at a situation, read between the lines, and work with language in a thoughtful, informed way,” she said. Skills such as close reading, interpretation, and tone assessment now shape tasks such as manuscript evaluation, author communication, and editorial review.

However, both Muhuri and Sarkar caution against romanticising employability. A literature degree alone, they stress, does not automatically prepare students for industries like publishing, translation, or media. “These fields require language competence, an acute awareness of nuance, and a thorough study of the craft,” Muhuri noted.

Sarkar echoed the sentiment, pointing out that publishing is “highly practical and commercially driven”. Beyond academic training, she had to develop project management, communication, and workflow skills on the job.

As universities adapt curricula under the National Education Policy with internships and skill-based courses, the message emerging from academia and industry is clear: literature beyond the classroom requires students to develop professional experience alongside intellectual training.