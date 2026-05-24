Turning a new page on reading

Cultural commentary in recent months has lamented how short-form content has pushed books out of culture. However, active readers still exist today, albeit with different habits.

One habit, many formats

Readers now move fluidly between paperbacks and e-books. “I prefer physical copies, but when they’re not available, I lean towards e-books,” says Rachana Thirukovela, a psychology major. Others have embraced digital reading completely. Murugappan Meriyappan, a Bengaluru-based humour writer who reads EPUBs on his iPad, explains, “I can carry multiple books during travel without having to lug around a big bag.”

At the same time, physical books still hold emotional value. “I love the texture and feeling of holding paperbacks. They also allow me to focus better while reading,” says Tina Medi, a filmmaking professional. Sowmya Raju, a Chennai-based entrepreneur, says, “My friends give me books with inscriptions, and I find the gesture very meaningful.”