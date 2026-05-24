Turning a new page on reading

Cultural commentary in recent months has lamented how short-form content has pushed books out of culture. However, active readers still exist today, albeit with different habits.
One habit, many formats
Readers now move fluidly between paperbacks and e-books. “I prefer physical copies, but when they’re not available, I lean towards e-books,” says Rachana Thirukovela, a psychology major. Others have embraced digital reading completely. Murugappan Meriyappan, a Bengaluru-based humour writer who reads EPUBs on his iPad, explains, “I can carry multiple books during travel without having to lug around a big bag.”
At the same time, physical books still hold emotional value. “I love the texture and feeling of holding paperbacks. They also allow me to focus better while reading,” says Tina Medi, a filmmaking professional. Sowmya Raju, a Chennai-based entrepreneur, says, “My friends give me books with inscriptions, and I find the gesture very meaningful.”
Reading for pleasure only
Many readers tie books more to comfort or joy than productivity. Daisy, a healthcare professional who also runs a book club, says, “I find so much warmth and hope in words; an intimate feeling I find nowhere else.” UK-based public health researcher Prateeksha Karat admits she loses interest in reading when it begins to feel like an obligation, noting, “I read when I can. That has helped sustain the habit the most.” Hyderabad-based game developer Suramya Das says he enjoys the “tactile sensory pleasure” of books and reads fiction and travelogues “to steal inspiration”.
Internet: fuelling reading or ruining?
Social media trends and communities have also influenced reading habits. Prateeksha recalls that it was a YouTuber who made her want to read again. Siddhi Patil, a student from Bengaluru, believes online spaces make literature more accessible. “These spaces help people who don’t have the time or money to read,” she says. Some remain sceptical, however. “There’s something so hollow about it,” says Aadhya, a lawyer from Hyderabad, about BookTok culture. Kris, a student from Hyderabad, also expresses distaste toward the “aestheticisation of reading”. They say, “When we make an aesthetic surrounding just the concept of reading, it gets really murky.”