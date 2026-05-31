Auditing the climate

A career as a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Auditor is emerging as one of the most promising opportunities in the growing climate and sustainability sector. As countries and companies focus more on reducing emissions and meeting climate goals, professionals who can verify carbon reduction claims are becoming increasingly important.
GHG auditors work with Validation and Verification Bodies (VVBs), organisations responsible for checking whether carbon projects genuinely reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions. These professionals review project documents, monitoring data, environmental approvals and technical calculations before carbon credits are issued under standards such as Gold Standard or Verra VCS.
Anagha, a Greenhouse Gas Auditor at Earthood Services Limited, Gurgaon, explains, “When a carbon project claims it reduced or removed a certain amount of greenhouse gases, someone has to check whether that’s actually true. That’s my job.”
Students from environmental science, forestry, ecology, geography, agriculture or engineering backgrounds can pursue this field. Certifications like ISO 14064 and 14065 auditor training, along with methodology-based training under Gold Standard or Verra, are highly useful for entering the profession.
The work combines technical desk-based auditing with field exposure. Auditors often travel to project locations across India and abroad to validate whether projects are functioning according to approved standards. “One of the most interesting parts is the site visit phase. We may spend several days or even weeks on-site to validate how things are being implemented in practice,” says Anagha.
The career offers opportunities in carbon project development, ESG consulting, sustainability reporting, carbon trading and climate policy. Entry-level salaries generally range between ₹6 lakh and ₹8 lakh per annum, while experienced professionals working as lead auditors or climate advisors can earn up to ₹30 lakh annually or more.
With India expanding its domestic carbon market and climate regulations becoming stricter worldwide, the demand for skilled GHG auditors is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.