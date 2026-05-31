Auditing the climate

A career as a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Auditor is emerging as one of the most promising opportunities in the growing climate and sustainability sector. As countries and companies focus more on reducing emissions and meeting climate goals, professionals who can verify carbon reduction claims are becoming increasingly important.

GHG auditors work with Validation and Verification Bodies (VVBs), organisations responsible for checking whether carbon projects genuinely reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions. These professionals review project documents, monitoring data, environmental approvals and technical calculations before carbon credits are issued under standards such as Gold Standard or Verra VCS.

Anagha, a Greenhouse Gas Auditor at Earthood Services Limited, Gurgaon, explains, “When a carbon project claims it reduced or removed a certain amount of greenhouse gases, someone has to check whether that’s actually true. That’s my job.”