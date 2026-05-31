Blueprint for green campuses

What does a sustainable university campus actually look like?

According to experts, it is not defined by decisions made long before its first building is occupied. “University campuses must incorporate sustainability from the design stage itself,” says architect Manish Gulati.

Having designed campuses such as NIFT Kangra and ITM University in Gwalior, Gulati argues that sustainability cannot be an afterthought. Waste management, water conservation, biodiversity, and green cover should be integrated into campus planning rather than added later.

“Adding sustainability systems after a campus has been constructed is like designing a human body without a digestive or nervous system and trying to install them later,” he says.

Gulati advocates climate-responsive architecture, including natural ventilation, shaded corridors, courtyards, and context-appropriate materials to reduce dependence on artificial cooling and lighting. “At NIFT Kangra, classroom lights are rarely switched on before 5 pm because the design allows sufficient natural daylight,” he notes, citing his own work.

Sustainability in action

Gulati’s philosophy finds a practical expression at IIT Gandhinagar, India’s first campus to receive a 5-star GRIHA LD rating. To cope with Gujarat’s semi-arid climate, the campus has incorporated passive cooling measures such as cavity walls, night-purge ventilation, shading devices, climate-responsive landscaping, and the preservation of ponds and native vegetation, reducing heat gain while improving the campus microclimate.

Rooftop rainwater is stored in underground reservoirs with a capacity of 50 lakh litres, while all sewage is treated and reused for landscaping. The campus also has a biogas plant to segregate, compost, and process waste, enabling the institute to recycle more than 93% of its waste.