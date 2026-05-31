Climate-ready classrooms: How environmental courses are turning practical

As climate change restructures everyday life through rising temperatures, water scarcity and extreme weather events, educators across India are increasingly asking a pertinent question: Are educational institutes doing enough to prepare students for a climate-challenged future?

From microbiology laboratories to environmental science classrooms, sustainability education is gradually evolving from a peripheral topic into a central academic concern which not only builds awareness but also equips students with practical solutions for the future. Dr Uttariya Roy, Professor in the Department of Environmental Science at Budge Budge College under the University of Calcutta, says climate and sustainability education has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade.

“Climate and sustainability education has rapidly evolved from an optional science-oriented subject into an important multidisciplinary course,” he says. “Today, almost every school, college and university is integrating environmental studies into mainstream education.”

According to him, the National Education Policy (NEP) has accelerated this change by encouraging environmental studies across secondary and higher education. However, he believes there remains a major gap between theory and practice. “Current curricula mostly emphasise theoretical concepts rather than converting knowledge into behavioural change or civic engagement,” Dr Roy explains. “There is also a lack of proper faculty training and practical implementation according to India’s socio-economic realities.”

Abhishek Pal, Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur Math, believes microbiology can play an important role in helping students understand climate change from a scientific perspective.

“Most students learn about carbon dioxide emissions from cars and factories, but they rarely realise that microbes produce and consume more greenhouse gases than all combined human activities,” he says.

He points to methanogenic archaea found in paddy fields and cattle rumen which release methane — a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. “Microbiology gives students a more complete idea about climate change and also shows that microbes can become allies in solving environmental problems,” he adds.