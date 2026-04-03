Endgame ambiguity adds fuel to West Asia fire

Unless Donald Trump stops swinging between claims of imminent victory and threats of escalation, and unless all sides move immediately towards an off-ramp, this war will not wind down soon—instead, it is likely to widen. The battlefield already tells that story. Critical infrastructure is increasingly being hit—drones hit Kuwait’s Al Ahmadi refinery, while a US strike on a bridge near Tehran killed civilians celebrating Nowruz. Iran, far from being weakened, is demonstrating both reach and resilience—militarily across the region and diplomatically through a narrative of civilian losses. This reality sits uneasily against Trump’s claim that the war is “very close” to completion.

The problem is not just of overconfidence; it is the absence of a clear endgame. What constitutes success? Degradation of Iran’s military capacity, regime destabilisation, or securing maritime flows through the Strait of Hormuz? Each path implies different commitments and timelines. Without clarity, “victory” becomes a flexible claim rather than a measurable strategic outcome. That ambiguity is now feeding escalation. Trump’s latest address paired assurances of a near-term finish with warnings of intensified strikes, including against Iran’s power infrastructure. The message is contradictory. For adversaries, it signals unpredictability. For allies, it complicates alignment.