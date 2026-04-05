Artemis II: Deep space system are on trial

Precisely 53 years, three months and 14 days after the last human returned from landing on the Moon during the Apollo 17 mission, Nasa launched the 10-day Artemis II crewed mission, marking a historic attempt to return humans to the lunar environment. However, Artemis II will not land on the Moon. It will instead be a flyby mission. It will, however, set a record for the farthest distance humans have ever travelled into space, as the Orion capsule—carrying four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen—will travel about 6,400 km beyond the Moon, a feat no Apollo mission attempted. Artemis II will form a loop beyond lunar orbit to achieve this distance.

Of the 24 US astronauts who travelled to the Moon or its vicinity between 1968 and 1972, 12 walked on the lunar surface. All were men and part of the six crewed Apollo missions that landed on the Moon. Artemis II, however, will carry the first woman astronaut (Koch) and the first astronaut of colour (Glover) into the vicinity of the Moon—indeed, the first time either will travel beyond low Earth orbit.