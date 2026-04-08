Sports federations' mess reflects poorly on government

There is no dearth of drama among India’s sports federations. At least 12 national federations are in a state of turmoil for reasons ranging from factional fights to questionable governance practices. This is despite the government’s notification of the National Sports Governance Act last August and its rules this January. In some cases, the sports ministry has acknowledged drawbacks and requested the Indian Olympic Association to form ad hoc committees to govern some sports in the country.

The case of the Judo Federation of India stands out. Though the Delhi High Court had appointed a judicial administrator for the body in 2022, its constitution was not finalised and elections were not held for more than three years. It forced the court to direct the administrator to complete the election under the new law and rules. Judo is not alone in such a morass. The same court directed the IOA to form a temporary committee to oversee the Equestrian Federation, another body with a court-appointed observer.

What seems even more baffling is that the sports ministry seems to have woken up just months before the Commonwealth Games commencing in July and Asian Games in September. The Karate Federation is a case in point. India could not be represented in the sport at the last Asian Games because the World Karate Federation did not recognise the Indian entity. This time, the sports ministry is belatedly making efforts. Handball is another federation whose recognition is disputed.