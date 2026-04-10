Certainty of punishment more potent deterrent than harsh sentence

Custodial violence is a disturbingly common reality in India. Public sentiment, reflected in films, has come to normalise and even valourise police excesses—a slippery slope that can range from a few slaps to planned extrajudicial killings. Underpinning the brutality is the almost-unchecked power bestowed by the assumption that uniformed personnel are acting for the greater good. But absolute power corrupts absolutely. This is how the father-son duo of Jeyaraj and Beniks came to be killed by 10 policemen in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in June 2020—about a month after the well-reported killing of George Floyd in the US.

Six years later, a trial court convicted and sentenced nine policemen in Sathankulam to death for torture and killing; a tenth cop died before the chargesheet was filed. The judgement, a rare case where uniformed personnel were held to account for custodial violence, comes less than a year after a temple guard was brutally beaten to death by police in Sivaganga district on the flimsy charge of theft. Between these two episodes of horror in Tamil Nadu are several other instances of alleged custodial torture and death—not only in Tamil Nadu, but across India. The government informed Parliament last month that custodial deaths increased from 140 in 2024-25 to 170 in 2025-26 (up to March 15).