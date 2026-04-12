Failed US-Iran talks raise stakes: Inertia risks deeper crisis

The collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad signals a shift from diplomatic deadlock to sharper strategic uncertainty with global consequences. US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would block the Strait of Hormuz, risking a spike in oil and gas prices, even as he warned he could “take out” Iran “in one day” while predicting Tehran would return to talks. After 21 hours of negotiations, Vice President J D Vance confirmed there was no agreement, citing Tehran’s refusal to accept Washington’s core conditions, particularly on nuclear commitments. Iranian officials pointed to “two or three key issues” that remained unresolved. The gap, however, is no longer merely technical; it is political, structural and increasingly ideological.

That this breakdown follows the highest level of US–Iran engagement since 1979 highlights the urgency and fragility of the moment. The risk is no longer just a missing deal, but confrontation settling into a new normal. This brings no comfort to a world already strained by fractured energy markets and widening geopolitical fault lines. At the centre of this volatility is the Strait of Hormuz, the vital artery for global oil and gas flows. The world has already seen what a widening conflict in West Asia can do: surging crude prices, disrupted sea routes and cascading ripple effects across inflation, trade and global growth.

For India, the stakes are particularly high. Nearly 10 million Indians live and work across West Asia, providing critical remittances that sustain families and bolster foreign exchange reserves. India’s deep exposure to Gulf energy markets—crude oil, liquefied natural gas and petrochemical inputs—means even minor disruptions can ripple through inflation, industrial output and fiscal stability. The downstream impact extends to pharmaceuticals, manufacturing supply chains and fertiliser production—all heavily dependent on imported inputs.