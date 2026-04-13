A silver lining for Indian badminton

Ayush Shetty has answered Indian badminton’s question, ‘Who’s our next champion?’ The tenacity, verve and skill he displayed in his run to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in China was thrilling. The last time an Indian men’s singles player featured in the final of the continental meet was in 1965, courtesy Dinesh Khanna in Lucknow. This time, Shetty unlocked magic to pull off some epic victories. The calibre of opponents he beat speaks of his immense potential. Shetty ousted world No 7 Li Shi Feng from China before going on to overcome No 4 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarterfinals and No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinals. All of them are battle-hardened players who have featured in many high-stake contests over years. Shetty, on the other hand, was making his first appearance in an event of this magnitude. Though he could not quite match Khanna’s gold, it does not diminish the achievement he has pulled off.

It was more than just a silver medal for him and Indian badminton. For a 20-year-old who is still learning the ropes at the elite level, this could be just the beginning. The sport is like an obsession to him and he has been shaping up ever since picking up the racquet as a kid. The shuttler from Karnataka, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, also has a height advantage. Even though he had a tough start to the year, his latest showing can give him the lift to produce more headline-grabbing performances in the years to come.