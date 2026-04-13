Fine balance needed while sacrificing speed for safety in e-payments

These measures would sacrifice speed for a system that thrives on the ease and instantaneousness of transactions. In principle, measures to enhance safety are much needed. But they come with the risk of disrupting India’s high-speed payment ecosystem that has earned global admiration. By the regulator’s own admission, introducing a lag for certain transactions may be in “conflict with the core design principle of immediacy of digital payments”. However, given the scale of digital arrest cases that have come to light, slowing down high-value transactions may be justified. The regulator has indicated that merchant transactions via UPI, card-based and net banking payments, and cheque-based transactions would be kept out of the scope of delayed processing. Therefore, the economic impact of the move would be minimised. However, if implemented, these changes could add upfront costs for banks and payment gateways. The industry fears that payment infrastructure will have to be re-engineered to support conditional holds, exception handling and safeguards such as trusted-person authentication. These may not be minor adjustments, as they could affect core transaction processing systems optimised for instant payments.

Given the high reputational and monetary costs associated with fraud, there is merit in striking a fine balance between safety and speed in digital transactions. The only question is where line would be drawn.