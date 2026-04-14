Alter expectations from school education to boost children's fitness

That only about a third of India’s schoolchildren have ‘adequate’ stamina is an alarming indicator for a country with the world’s largest youth population. The 14th annual health survey by Sportz Village, which covered 1.4 lakh children in 333 schools across the country, found that nearly two-thirds of them failed basic aerobic fitness standards. About two-fifths fell outside a healthy body mass index range. Public school students outdid their private school counterparts on stamina and flexibility. Increasingly sedentary lifestyles affected all, leading to weak muscle development. In all, the emerging picture presages a host of possible public health crises in the future.

Covid disruptions did affect children’s fitness around the world. But continuing to blame the increasing lack of fitness in school-going children mostly on the pandemic would be misleading. It would ignore the monolithic idea of education we have created—one that lacks a vision for their physical and all-round growth. Our competitive academic system leaves little space for physical activity or experiential learning. Physical education is mostly treated as an extra-curricular activity, sending a message that it is optional. Many schools do not have open areas or playgrounds for physical activity. Outside schools, there are hardly any safe spaces for children to play in most cities.