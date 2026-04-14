Darkening war clouds fuel worries of food inflation rising in April

The drip-down effect of the Iran war is beginning to inflict pain on Indians. Retail inflation rose to 3.4 percent in March from 3.21 percent in the previous month, mainly driven by higher fuel and food prices. Though still below the Reserve Bank’s red-flag level of 4 percent, the March inflation was at a 13-month high, according to the revised Consumer Price Index. Food inflation rose to 3.87 percent in March from 3.47 percent in February, mainly driven by the rising prices of fresh vegetables. The difference between rural and urban inflation widened, with rural food inflation racing to 3.96 percent in March over 3.46 percent the previous month.

The disruption in energy supplies was visible through March. Despite New Delhi managing to get a concession from Tehran to get some India-bound oil tankers through the Hormuz Strait, what arrived was far lower than the share of India’s needs that usually passes through the waterway. Government assurances notwithstanding, the shortage of gas and consequent higher cost of alternative fuel are taking a toll on the wider economy.