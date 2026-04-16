Precision and clarity must guide delimitation debate in Parliament

The special session of Parliament has brought into sharp focus the complex interplay between women’s reservation and the larger question of political representation. The introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, alongside the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, has understandably triggered a wider debate that goes beyond the immediate objective of enhancing women’s participation in legislatures.
The government has sought to address concerns—particularly from southern states—that delimitation could alter the federal balance. Its assurance of a 50 percent across-the-board increase in Lok Sabha seats, from 543 to a potential 850, is aimed at preserving the existing proportional share of states while expanding overall representation. This approach also enables the creation of 272 seats reserved for women without reducing the current representation of men, while easing the burden of very large constituencies where each MP represents 25-27 lakh people on average.
These clarifications are significant and merit consideration. At the same time, the concerns expressed by several states, including those articulated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, reflect a broader anxiety about maintaining a fair and transparent framework for representation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought to reassure that states such as Tamil Nadu would, in fact, see a marginal increase in their share of seats following expansion.
However, the debate underscores the need for greater legislative clarity. The principle of proportionality, central to the government’s argument, is not explicitly embedded in the Delimitation Bill. Similarly, the interplay between different Census benchmarks—the legacy of 1971 for interstate balance and the use of the latest available Census for redrawing constituencies—requires clearer articulation. In matters of such long-term consequence, precision in law is essential to building confidence across regions.
There is also a procedural imperative. Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority of members present and voting, making consensus-building crucial. Given the scale and sensitivity of the proposed changes, wider political accommodation would strengthen both the reform and its acceptance.
The expansion of the Lok Sabha presents an opportunity to make representation more equitable and inclusive. Ensuring that this process is anchored in transparency and trust will be key to reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism that underpins the Union.