Precision and clarity must guide delimitation debate in Parliament

The special session of Parliament has brought into sharp focus the complex interplay between women’s reservation and the larger question of political representation. The introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, alongside the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, has understandably triggered a wider debate that goes beyond the immediate objective of enhancing women’s participation in legislatures.

The government has sought to address concerns—particularly from southern states—that delimitation could alter the federal balance. Its assurance of a 50 percent across-the-board increase in Lok Sabha seats, from 543 to a potential 850, is aimed at preserving the existing proportional share of states while expanding overall representation. This approach also enables the creation of 272 seats reserved for women without reducing the current representation of men, while easing the burden of very large constituencies where each MP represents 25-27 lakh people on average.