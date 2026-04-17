Women's Reservation Bill stalls amid trust deficit across aisles

The Union government’s push to fast-track women’s reservation—by amending the law, expanding the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, and triggering delimitation—ran aground in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against—well short of the two-thirds majority required after a marathon debate. The numbers told their own story; so did the faultlines, laying bare the trust deficit between the treasury benches and the Opposition. That this comes a day after the notification of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 sharpens the irony. Political will was on display, but the trust required to carry it through to immediate implementation was missing.
For a reform that has drifted for over three decades, this is a familiar place to be. From the rancorous debates of 1996 to repeated legislative lapses, to a 2023 Act, and now a fractured mandate, women’s reservation has stumbled not on principle but on politics. The 33 percent reservation promise has once again been held hostage to political one-upmanship, rhetoric and poll positioning—decisions still largely shaped by the patriarchs who run the parties.
The Union government’s case rests on sequencing as a structural necessity, but it has deepened Opposition suspicion. The move to push implementation to 2029 is seen as tactical rather than sincere. Linking reservation to delimitation—fraught in itself—has sharpened concerns further, with what the government calls reform viewed by the Opposition as an attempt to redraw the electoral map. Neither side chose accommodation over restraint. The treasury benches framed the vote as a test of commitment to women’s empowerment, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that the Opposition would pay a political price for long if it stalled the Bill. The Opposition, in turn, dug in, resisting what it termed a politically loaded sequencing of reform.
Lost in this standoff is the central fact: women remain underrepresented in India’s legislatures. Once again, reform is pushed down the road. The paradox endures—near-universal support in principle, persistent delay in practice. India’s experience shows that reforms of this scale are rarely just about legislative arithmetic; they are shaped by political intent. In this case, the Union government appeared keen to force a political contrast—casting the Opposition as obstructing women’s empowerment—while the Opposition sought to expose what it saw as a calibrated move tied to delimitation and electoral advantage. In the process, women’s reservation has once again been reduced to a top-down exercise—designed, deployed and deferred by those it is meant to challenge.