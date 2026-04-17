Women's Reservation Bill stalls amid trust deficit across aisles

The Union government’s push to fast-track women’s reservation—by amending the law, expanding the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, and triggering delimitation—ran aground in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against—well short of the two-thirds majority required after a marathon debate. The numbers told their own story; so did the faultlines, laying bare the trust deficit between the treasury benches and the Opposition. That this comes a day after the notification of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 sharpens the irony. Political will was on display, but the trust required to carry it through to immediate implementation was missing.

For a reform that has drifted for over three decades, this is a familiar place to be. From the rancorous debates of 1996 to repeated legislative lapses, to a 2023 Act, and now a fractured mandate, women’s reservation has stumbled not on principle but on politics. The 33 percent reservation promise has once again been held hostage to political one-upmanship, rhetoric and poll positioning—decisions still largely shaped by the patriarchs who run the parties.