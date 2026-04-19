Too rushed to reform, trust needs more time

The Supreme Court’s last-minute order allowing some voters cleared by appellate tribunals to be added to West Bengal’s rolls just before polling highlights a simple point: inclusion must guide the process. Had this step come earlier, the scramble now facing tribunals and officials could have been avoided. Updating electoral rolls is a routine task—removing deceased, duplicate and fraudulent entries while ensuring genuine voters are listed. It has become contentious largely because the process has failed to build public and political confidence.
The voter list is not a battleground; it is the foundation of sovereignty. A special intensive revision is not, by itself, a cause for alarm. But when voting is a basic right, even short-term exclusion raises serious concerns. Courts can provide safeguards, but the system must work to include, not exclude, and it must explain its actions clearly. The same strain is visible in recent debates on delimitation and the women’s reservation law. Both affect political representation and both demand careful handling. Delimitation will reshape the number and distribution of seats. Without open dialogue with states—especially in the South—questions about fairness will deepen. Representation cannot be reduced to numbers alone; any plan must rest on consultation, data sharing and trust.
On women’s reservation, there is broad consensus. But the government’s hurried special session, the push for quick passage, and the decision to link the quota law to delimitation without sufficient clarity exposed a gap between intent and preparedness. Expanding women’s representation will also require political parties to rethink candidate selection and sitting male members to give up seats. That kind of shift cannot be rushed; it needs time and negotiation. Across these issues, the difficulty lies less in intent than in execution. Too much has been attempted in too little time, with too little conversation. Governance cannot rely on last-minute fixes or court intervention. It depends on planning, transparency and sustained dialogue with states and the opposition. Constitutional changes, in particular, work best when shaped through wider agreement.
India’s democracy is strong, but its credibility rests on everyday fairness—clean voter lists, balanced representation and inclusive laws. Treated as partisan contests, these weaken trust. Handled as shared national responsibilities, they strengthen institutions. The task ahead is straightforward: slow the pace, widen consultation and keep the citizen at the centre of every reform.