Too rushed to reform, trust needs more time

The Supreme Court’s last-minute order allowing some voters cleared by appellate tribunals to be added to West Bengal’s rolls just before polling highlights a simple point: inclusion must guide the process. Had this step come earlier, the scramble now facing tribunals and officials could have been avoided. Updating electoral rolls is a routine task—removing deceased, duplicate and fraudulent entries while ensuring genuine voters are listed. It has become contentious largely because the process has failed to build public and political confidence.

The voter list is not a battleground; it is the foundation of sovereignty. A special intensive revision is not, by itself, a cause for alarm. But when voting is a basic right, even short-term exclusion raises serious concerns. Courts can provide safeguards, but the system must work to include, not exclude, and it must explain its actions clearly. The same strain is visible in recent debates on delimitation and the women’s reservation law. Both affect political representation and both demand careful handling. Delimitation will reshape the number and distribution of seats. Without open dialogue with states—especially in the South—questions about fairness will deepen. Representation cannot be reduced to numbers alone; any plan must rest on consultation, data sharing and trust.