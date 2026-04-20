Incentive compliance, diversifying industries in Tamil Nadu fireworks hub

In the fireworks hub of Virudhunagar and Sivakasi in southern Tamil Nadu, the daily life of a cracker worker is a trial by fi re. Danger turned into tragedy on Sunday when a massive explosion at Vanaja Fireworks in Kattanarpatti claimed the lives of 25 workers. The devastation worsened during rescue efforts when a secondary blast injured 26 more— among them workers, first responders, fire department personnel and journalists, including a TNIE photographer.

The incident’s occurrence on a holiday, when workers were mobilised illegally, illustrated the systemic safety lapses in the sector. In the arid belt of Virudhunagar, Sattur and Sivakasi, lack of agricultural viability and decades of industrial neglect have left workers with few choices. Bereft of livelihood options, lakhs of workers put their lives on the line for a paltry daily pay of ₹600-700. The hot and dry climate of the region increases the volatility of chemicals. Several units hire seasonal, unskilled workers who are unaware of the risks or emergency protocols. Packing workrooms with workers many times more than the safe capacity increases the risk of casualties. While the authorities continue to investigate the cause of Sunday’s explosion, past investigations into such accidents show overcrowded workrooms have often been one of the main reasons for high death rates. Official data shows that between 2021 and 2025, 169 people had died and 142 others were injured in cracker-related accidents in the region, including the 2021 Achankulam blast that left 27 dead.