Incentive compliance, diversifying industries in Tamil Nadu fireworks hub

In the fireworks hub of Virudhunagar and Sivakasi in southern Tamil Nadu, the daily life of a cracker worker is a trial by fi re. Danger turned into tragedy on Sunday when a massive explosion at Vanaja Fireworks in Kattanarpatti claimed the lives of 25 workers. The devastation worsened during rescue efforts when a secondary blast injured 26 more— among them workers, first responders, fire department personnel and journalists, including a TNIE photographer.
The incident’s occurrence on a holiday, when workers were mobilised illegally, illustrated the systemic safety lapses in the sector. In the arid belt of Virudhunagar, Sattur and Sivakasi, lack of agricultural viability and decades of industrial neglect have left workers with few choices. Bereft of livelihood options, lakhs of workers put their lives on the line for a paltry daily pay of ₹600-700. The hot and dry climate of the region increases the volatility of chemicals. Several units hire seasonal, unskilled workers who are unaware of the risks or emergency protocols. Packing workrooms with workers many times more than the safe capacity increases the risk of casualties. While the authorities continue to investigate the cause of Sunday’s explosion, past investigations into such accidents show overcrowded workrooms have often been one of the main reasons for high death rates. Official data shows that between 2021 and 2025, 169 people had died and 142 others were injured in cracker-related accidents in the region, including the 2021 Achankulam blast that left 27 dead.
Despite supporting 7-8 lakh jobs and generating ₹5,000-6,000 crore in annual revenue, the government’s approach to worker safety and organised growth in the region has been far from adequate. With over 1,100 licensed units operating alongside hundreds of illegal ones, the region faces a severe safety crisis due to systemic enforcement failures. Government intervention is vital to preventing the region from becoming a death-trap for vulnerable workers. Promoting alternative industries is needed to give people options others than high-risk roles. Action must be taken on a mission mode to establish safe, compliant industrial parks for firework manufacturing. The existing regulations must be strictly enforced and tax incentives should be offered to encourage compliance. Unless policymakers develop innovative solutions for a safe and sustainable industry, violations will persist and workers will continue to pay with their lives.