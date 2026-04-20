US clarity essential for peace in West Asia

Drama on the high seas continued to dominate geopolitics over the weekend as hopes of a reopening of the Hormuz Strait and an extended ceasefire in West Asia were belied. Even as Donald Trump indicated that his negotiation team was ready to head to Islamabad for a second round of talks, his administration announced it had seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that had attempted to slip through the US blockade. Gunboat diplomacy came in the way of peace again, as Iran indicated it would not join the talks less than 48 hours before the end of the two-week ceasefire. However, Tehran kept the door to a negotiated solution open on Monday, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stressing the importance of diplomacy despite deep distrust of Washington’s motives.

To be effective, diplomacy needs clear objectives, and the US has not helped the cause by shifting goalposts. The reasons proffered for the US-Israel attacks, launched merely two days after the closure of “substantive” negotiations in Geneva, have ranged from pre-emptive action and degrading nuclear and missile capabilities to regime change, securing Iran’s resources, and responding to regional aggression. Behind that blur, the US and Israel have seemed insincere about a just resolution. In contrast, Trump summarily announced Israel’s ceasefire with Lebanon last week and stated that further strikes were “prohibited”. That was the condition Iran cited to briefly reopen Hormuz, before Trump insisted on continuing the naval blockade. To give diplomacy a chance, the US has to align its declared intent with action and not strengthen its economic chokehold on a nation it purportedly wants to negotiate with.