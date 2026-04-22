Address trust deficit in Manipur urgently to give peace a chance

The fire engulfing Manipur refuses to die down. A fresh wave of violence in the state has claimed at least five lives since April 7. This includes two children of a Border Security Force jawan, who were killed in their sleep when an explosive device hit their house in Tronglaobi. Three others were killed when CRPF personnel opened fire at a mob that tried to loot the armoury at Gelmol. On April 18, two Tangkhul Naga men, one of them a retired soldier, were killed by suspected militants in Ukhrul. Meanwhile, a three-day shutdown called by the United Naga Council has brought life to a standstill in several hill districts.

BJP Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who took oath on February 4 after a year-long President’s rule, has not been able to quell the violence that erupted long before he took charge. The situation is so tense that on Tuesday, the CM had to take a helicopter to a new block development office after the police fired at protesters blocking his way through Thoubal district. It is no longer only a conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities that erupted in May 2023. Tension over land ownership between the Kukis and the Nagas has also boiled over in recent weeks.