Trump's security cover reveals gaps again, as do his global initiatives

A dramatic attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump at the crowded White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned what is usually a platform for good-natured humour into a moment of alarm, once again putting the spotlight on vulnerabilities in his security cover. The assailant breached an outer security layer and opened fire at a checkpoint before being overpowered, prompting the evacuation of the president and other senior officials. This is the third attempt on Trump’s life in two years, underlining the persistence of threats even within heavily guarded environments and raising fresh questions about preparedness at high-profile public events.
The incident could yield a brief political dividend for Trump at a time when his approval ratings have been under pressure—amid criticism of the attack on Iran, the resulting global economic uncertainty and inflationary concerns at home. His presidency has already unsettled the rules-based global order, complicating foreign policy for both allies and adversaries. His unilateral tariff regime, for instance, ran into legal resistance domestically, reflecting institutional pushback.
Iran, meanwhile, has demonstrated through asymmetric responses that it is no easy adversary, despite suffering significant losses. Key US allies such as the UK, Italy, France and Spain have stayed away from direct military involvement, signalling unease with Washington’s approach. Trump’s shifting positions—on Nato, on the Strait of Hormuz, and on the conduct of the conflict—have added to the uncertainty, even as diplomatic efforts continue to find a pathway to de-escalation.
For India, the inconsistency of this approach has been evident. From threats of tariffs over discounted Russian oil purchases to temporary waivers amid global energy volatility, policy has oscillated. The lapse of sanctions relief linked to the Chabahar port also carries strategic implications, potentially altering regional dynamics.
No civilised society can countenance political violence, and the attempt on Trump’s life must be unequivocally condemned. At the same time, it is imperative for his administration to address the deeper ecosystem that enables such acts—including the wide prevalence of firearms and rising political polarisation. Ultimately, it is public discontent—economic as much as political—that may prove more consequential, with the potential to reshape the balance of power in Congress in the months ahead.