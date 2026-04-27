Trump's security cover reveals gaps again, as do his global initiatives

A dramatic attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump at the crowded White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned what is usually a platform for good-natured humour into a moment of alarm, once again putting the spotlight on vulnerabilities in his security cover. The assailant breached an outer security layer and opened fire at a checkpoint before being overpowered, prompting the evacuation of the president and other senior officials. This is the third attempt on Trump’s life in two years, underlining the persistence of threats even within heavily guarded environments and raising fresh questions about preparedness at high-profile public events.

The incident could yield a brief political dividend for Trump at a time when his approval ratings have been under pressure—amid criticism of the attack on Iran, the resulting global economic uncertainty and inflationary concerns at home. His presidency has already unsettled the rules-based global order, complicating foreign policy for both allies and adversaries. His unilateral tariff regime, for instance, ran into legal resistance domestically, reflecting institutional pushback.

Iran, meanwhile, has demonstrated through asymmetric responses that it is no easy adversary, despite suffering significant losses. Key US allies such as the UK, Italy, France and Spain have stayed away from direct military involvement, signalling unease with Washington’s approach. Trump’s shifting positions—on Nato, on the Strait of Hormuz, and on the conduct of the conflict—have added to the uncertainty, even as diplomatic efforts continue to find a pathway to de-escalation.