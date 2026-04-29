All eyes turn to May 4 as Bengal polls conclude under cloud of distrust

Polling in the other states that went to the polls alongside Bengal—Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam—was, by comparison, conducted with fewer visible frictions, notwithstanding their own political contests. The scale of contestation and mutual distrust seen in Bengal did not find a comparable echo. Puducherry, which also voted in a single phase, remained largely uneventful.

Much is at stake for the fourth-most populous state, West Bengal, which also has one of the largest shares of Muslims and Dalits among the major states. The BJP, aiming to cross 40 percent vote share for the first time in the state, has not projected a chief ministerial candidate. It is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress increased its vote share from 45.6 percent in 2016 to 48.5 percent in 2021.

As has increasingly become the pattern in post-revision polling, the turnout in Bengal appears robust. Yet headline numbers may not tell the full story. The voting rights of around 27 lakh people remain under adjudication before appellate tribunals constituted on the Supreme Court’s direction. Come May 4, that unresolved question could prove to be a significant X factor in Bengal. One doesn’t know if a different X factor is in store for Tamil Nadu, too.