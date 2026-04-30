Southern panchayats show the way to progress

The report must lead to a critical evaluation of the factors that separate the high performers from the laggards. Historically, what has set the South apart from the North is the effective implementation of decentralised governance models, an important factor in progress at the grassroots level. Besides, the southern states have traditionally placed a higher value on education and creation of public infrastructure, leading to better quality of education, higher literacy rates and improved access to health services. Besides, with fewer policy disruptions, the southern panchayats have been fairly stable and more effective. For example, states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have focused intensely on social welfare and nutrition through mid-day meals and the public distribution system irrespective of the ruling regime.

The findings are timely pointers to the rights and wrongs of local bodies. As Mahatma Gandhi insisted, meaningful nation-building must begin in gram panchayats—the foundational, grassroots-level democratic institutions. The performance of the achievers of them shows that the key to success lies in improving primary education and healthcare services, ensuring social progress and higher literacy rates, effectively implementing welfare schemes and facilitating digital connectivity. Above all, what makes a local body truly democratic and efficient is a higher sense of accountability and social responsibility. The report must lead to self-introspection and effective interventions wherever necessary.