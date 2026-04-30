UAE's exit from Opec signals shift towards competitive oil order

The UAE’s exit from Opec after nearly six decades is not just a cartel rupture. It is a clear signal that the model of coordinated oil market control is weakening under pressure from geopolitics, volatility and energy transition. For a group built on cohesion, largely anchored by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the departure of its third largest producer marks a structural shift. It lays bare long-running tensions within the bloc, especially between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, over production strategy. Saudi Arabia has pushed supply restraint to support prices. The UAE, with rising capacity and an aggressive economic diversification agenda, has chafed at these limits. Its exit also reflects a deeper shift in oil producers’ behaviour. Low-cost producers with expansion headroom may want to strike when the iron is hot.

Thanks to the Gulf war, prices have already posted record gains in the wake of what the International Energy Agency has characterised as “the most severe oil supply shock in history”. But some of the shortfall has been offset by higher supplies from Brazil and the US. Down the year, more supplies are expected from Norway, Canada and Guyana, too. The IEA’s updated outlook warns of a broader “demand destruction” in the near term, which would also weigh on prices. Over time, a structurally weaker Opec means greater options for buyers.