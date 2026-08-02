HYDRAA must match intent with integrity

HYDRAA or the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency set up by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to protect government lands and lakes from encroachments, has run into rough weather. The Telangana High Court, hearing a petition by a builder, first ordered deployment of Army personnel to protect a disputed land parcel from HYDRAA, though it later kept that order in abeyance. It then directed the state government to replace HYDRAA chief A V Ranganath, citing contempt of court and 63 pending cases against the agency. The developments raise important questions.

HYDRAA says it acted on complaints from the Society to Save Rocks and that the builder had misled the court because the land where it acted was three kilometres away from the petitioner’s site. Whatever the competing claims, the court concluded that its orders had been violated. Under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, contempt can attract imprisonment, a fine or both, and the court may or may not accept an apology. If the court found repeated violations of its orders, it may have had grounds to hold the HYDRAA chief guilty of contempt and even direct his removal in what it viewed as exceptional circumstances. But the earlier order seeking Army deployment appeared excessive and invited criticism as judicial overreach.