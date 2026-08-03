Jersey change reveals big chasm in Hockey India

Let's consider a possible situation on the hockey pitch in the near future. On August 15, India men’s captain Harmanpreet Singh is about to pass the ball to his colleague Manpreet Singh against Wales in the first match of the 2026 FIH World Cup. India have been playing in blue jerseys since 1982. So naturally, the captain would be looking to pass the ball to someone in blue. Wales, on the other hand, wears different shades of red. This hypothetical confusion can become all too real, perplexing players who have hardly played in the new saffron jersey before leaving for Switzerland for a team-bonding exercise. The women’s team have not even had a single training session in the new jersey, while the men have just had one.

Changing the team jersey colour was totally unwarranted, and particularly unwanted at this moment, with less than a month to go for the World Cup. The criticism is not without merit. Some of the greatest players to have worn the India blue have made the point—former captains V Baskaran and Viren Rasquinha blasted the decision as blue has long been associated with team India’s identity. What Albiceleste is to Argentina and canary yellow to Brazil, blue is to India. India’s cricket and football teams, too, play in blue.